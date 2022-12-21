If you are looking for some unique holiday eats and gifts, look no further. Try some Texas BBQ for your holiday celebration provided by The County Line. They are always serving up delicious brisket, ribs, pork chops and more.

Those who are looking to cater their next holiday event can get set up with them, individuals can customize and create a full meal for anyone to enjoy. If you got the food covered, they have a variety of gifts for the BBQ lover on your list.

They are offering a gift box that includes a Texas Chili kit, a CD, seasoning and more for only $20 at their restaurants. As another option, individuals can also get a gift card. For those who are looking to host a party in January now will be the time. They offer a variety of options for any party. To order and learn more, visit https://countyline.com/albuquerque_nm/.