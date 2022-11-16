Providing guests with some Thanksgiving dinner with a flair. You can look like a chef without all of the hard work with the help of County Line this holiday season.

Those who are seeking a non-traditional Thanksgiving meal should see what County Line has to offer and they will keep your guests coming back for more. They have pork ribs, green chile pepper jacks stuffed pork loin, moist second-cut brisket, and lean brisket. They also have a variety of sides to choose from, like mashed potatoes, green beans, and mac & cheese. County Line also offers deserts made from scratch.

They have a beautiful space that can hold up to 120 people for catering events. They also offer delivery if holiday parties are in a different location. Guests looking to just dine in can check out their free app to reserve a table. For more information visit their website.

