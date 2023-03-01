Serving up BBQ that is done the right way. Nestled up against the Sandia Mountains, County Line BBQ is a destination dining spot. Their restaurant features everything from all in-house smoked meats to delicious sides. But what really sets The County Line apart is they are the only restaurant in Albuquerque that offers all-you-can-eat BBQ, making them the perfect place for a party of one or one hundred.

The County Line offers both fully private and semi-private dining spaces. Their beautiful private party space can seat up to 60 people. It features a fireplace, and fully private attached outdoor patios. If your party has more than 60 people, they can open the doors to the private party area, which can accommodate up to 120 people.

Assistant General Manager, Molly McGehee says their semi-private dining space is a space in their main dining room that is separated from the rest of the restaurant and is usually for parties between 10 to 20 people.

McGehee is encouraging people to book now if they are wanting to have a party hosted at the County Line, individuals should contact McGehee via email at mollym@countyline.com. If the date you are looking for is already booked, the County Line can assist you with other options like setting up catering or a delivery drop-off.

Some more exciting news for The County Line, starting in April they will be open all day, from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Previously they would close between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Also, they will be bringing back live music for the summer. While no set start date has been determined, they are encouraging people to follow their social media for updates.

Finally, if you’re looking for somewhere different to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, The County Line is doing their own version of bangers and mash. It will feature a smoked sausage, sliced in half, over their house-made garlic mashed potatoes topped with grilled onion and house-made gravy.

If it’s Bar-B-Que time, then it’s got to be County Line time.