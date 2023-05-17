It’s officially graduation season and if you’re looking to wine and dine that soon-to-be graduate, look no further than the County Line. They are serving up some of the best BBQs in the southwest and have all the accommodations necessary to help family and friends celebrate graduation. New Mexico Living went down to the County Line to find out what makes them the perfect spot for your next party celebration.

The County Line offers both fully private and semi-private dining spaces. Their beautiful private party space can seat up to 60 people. It features a fireplace and fully private attached outdoor patios. If your party has more than 60 people, they can open the doors to the private party area, which can accommodate up to 120 people. Assistant General Manager, Molly McGehee is encouraging people to book now if they are wanting to have a party hosted at the County Line, individuals should contact McGehee via email at mollym@countyline.com.

The County Line will be open all day, from 11:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. Previously they would close between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Fridays.