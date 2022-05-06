If barbeque is on the menu. County Line BBQ is the spot to be with an incredible view and delicious eats.

They offer customers patio dining, a full bar, and a variety of food items. They are the only spot in Albuquerque that offers an all-you-can-eat barbeque feast. They are currently offering an ‘Emergency Kit’ that comes with meats, potatoes salad, beans, coleslaw, and bread. They are also offering spaces for holidays and the graduation season. They can host up to 150 at a time or offer catering as well. For graduation season they are a little booked but they can always find a spot for you.

For more information, visit countyline.com/albuquerque_nm/.