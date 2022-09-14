The Fall favorites are back, County Line BBQ is the place to go for real authentic Texas BBQ. As the temperatures are starting to cool off, they are bringing back some classic County Line comfort foods.

From loaded mashed potatoes to fruit cobblers, green chile stew with your choice of smoked meat is some of the amazing food that County Line BBQ has to offer. They have also started booking some holiday parties. Molly McGehee, assistant general manager, said that she is booked for most of October and already started booking the month of December. They have a beautiful space that can hold up to 120 people. But they also deliver if your plans are in a different location. The best way to reserve is by their free County Line app, call in and order. For more information visit their website.