Country singer Chancey Williams has gone from horseback competitions to center-stage performances and is one of only two artists to both compete in and perform for Cheyenne Frontier Days. The artist has performed ahead of county legends Toby Keith, Alan Jackson, Dierks Bentley, and others; now, New Mexicans get a chance to see the musical star as he headlines the New Mexico State Fair.

Williams released his newest album, “One of These Days,” in March and is now on a nationwide tour as both support and a headliner. To check out his music, click here.

Chancey Williams will be performing at the fair on Tuesday evening, September 12, after the New Mexico Invitational Ranch Rodeo. Tickets to the concert range from $15 to $40 and include admission to the fairgrounds.

To see the full entertainment lineup for this year’s state fair, click here. To buy tickets to the Invitational Ranch Rodeo/Chancey Williams performance on Tuesday, click here.