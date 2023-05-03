The Greater East Mountain Chamber of Commerce Supports business and community prosperity in the East Mountain and Estancia Valley Region. They are getting ready to welcome the community to their “Country Living and Lifestyles EXPO’.

There will be small locals and big businesses present at the expo. There will also be about 50 vendors. Another big part of the expo will be a blood drive. New Mexico has a shortage of blood so they invite everyone to sign up and come out and donate.

If you are one of the first 200 adults to arrive and you will get a ‘Go Green’ reusable tote. There will be food trucks, prizes, and a kid zone with a petting zoo and art activities.

The Country Living EXPO will be Saturday, May 6, at Standstill Valley Classical Academy in Edgewood, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.





