Looking and feeling your best. Points for Health is a med spa that takes a natural approach to medicine using natural herbs and East Asian medicines. They specialize in cosmetic acupuncture which helps minimize fine lines and wrinkles giving clients a youthful glow and energy that can’t be matched.

Dr. Julie Wood, with Points of Health, explained that after 10 appointments one week apart people see results. She also shares that she does acupuncture herself and if that is easy everyone can also get it done. This can also be done to both men and women.

Cosmetic Acupuncture is a more natural approach to getting rid of fine lines and wrinkles. The needles are so thin that the process does not hurt. This approach has been around for thousands of years and now more people are trying it out. This process just tells your body that you want to not only look but feel younger, and your body responds to that.

If you would like to visit Points for Health they are located at 3949 Corrales Rd. Ste 180, NM 87048.