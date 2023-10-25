Cornucopia Adult and Family Services is a local nonprofit that provides critical help to seniors dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s. To continue taking care of those who need it most, the organization is hosting its annual Matanza fundraiser.

The Matanza will include live music, food and drinks, face painting, a silent auction, a plant sale, a raffle, and more. The fundraising event will take place on November 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 2002 Bridge Boulevard in southwest Albuquerque.

Cornucopia is open Monday through Friday with its day program. The organization serves those ages 18 and over and provides care so that loved ones can go to work or take a break from caregiving.

One of Cornucopia’s highlights is its functional greenhouse. The year-round greenhouse provides an opportunity for Cornucopia’s clients to have hands-on gardening experiences and spend time taking in nature.

Tickets to the event cost $20, with children ages five and under being free, and all sales will go toward the nonprofit’s services. Admission includes a food and drink voucher and raffle entry. To purchase tickets for the Matanza, click here.