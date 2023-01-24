Actors Studio 66, Nob Hill’s newest live theater is continuing its ’22-’23 season with their production of Michael Frayn’s “Copenhagen.”

Based on a meeting between the physicists Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg that occurred in Copenhagen in 1941. There is little to no doubt the men discussed nuclear weapons. The more powerful point might be that even if they didn’t do so, men from warring countries both working on the nuclear program having a meeting would have been grounds for treason and likely execution had they been discovered.

Performances are from Jan. 27- Feb 12, 2023. Thursday – Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. General Admission $15. To purchase tickets and more information visit actorsstudio66.org/ticketing.