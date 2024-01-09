Peripheral artery disease has been called the silent killer, and the numbers are staggering, with somewhere between eight and 12 million people affected in the United States. Dr. Joel Rainwater, an interventional radiologist, founder, and chief medical officer of Comprehensive Integrated Care, has the information when it comes to knowing who is at risk for the disease, what the symptoms are, and what you can do to take action.

The disease, also known as PAD, happens when fatty plaque builds up in the arteries, blocking blood flow, according to the CDC. PAD can occur in many areas of the body, like the legs, the carotid arteries, and the renal arteries.

Dr. Rainwater explains that genetics are one of the largest determining factors of who is the most at risk of developing PAD. Those who have Eastern European, Native American, African American, and Pacific Islander ancestry are more at risk than others for the disease, says Dr. Rainwater. Blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes are also risk factors, and cigarette smoking can accelerate the progression of the disease.

Although plaque is building up in the blood vessels, PAD is typically not able to be felt through symptoms. Signs that you may have PAD are feelings of fatigue when completing daily tasks, waking up at night with cramps, restless legs, discoloration, and neuropathy.

To treat the blockages, doctors must enter the blood vessels and remove the plaque deposited. This is now done in a less invasive way than before, as an outpatient procedure under the guidance of X-ray technology. Many people can live with PAD using medication, a healthy diet, and exercise as treatment rather than undergoing surgery.

If you or someone you know may be suffering from PAD, reach out to your healthcare provider or visit Comprehensive Integrated Care.