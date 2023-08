The Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce is working to form community partnerships to continue growing businesses. One of those partnerships is with the State Employees’ Credit Union.

They will be having an event open to the community, on October 21, from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. they encourage the community to bring their kids and dress them up since it will be close to Halloween. For more information visit santafechamber.com.