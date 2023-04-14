ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comfortable Dentistry 4U provides high-quality and affordable dental care in Albuquerque. Dentist Charles Schlesinger says Comfortable Dentistry 4U uses top-notch technology to complete surgeries on-site.

The office uses a cone beam CT scanner to plan all of their surgeries – leaving nothing to chance. They also use digital scanning for all of their restorations, followed by same-day milling to get patients their crowns in one day.

Schlesinger says using these technologies allows Comfortable Dentistry 4U to closely evaluate a patient before undergoing guided surgery. These practices make surgeries more predictable and faster to complete.

Comfort is key at Comfortable Dentistry 4U, so the office uses digital impressions rather than using impressional material on their patients. Schlesinger says he has been teaching dentists for around 17 years now – specializing in implants.

Comfortable Dentistry 4U has two locations.