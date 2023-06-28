Who needs a night of laughs? We all could use some laughter in our lives these days. Comedian Jose Maestas is delivering just that and then some. Born and raised in Las Vegas, New Mexico he’s now taken his talents to the bright lights of L.A. where he’s often seen performing at the famous Hollywood Improv. Now he’s back here in New Mexico performing shows in the state where his career as a laugh-out-loud comedian began.

Upcoming Shows in New Mexico:

Wednesday, June 28 -Revel ABQ

Thursday, June 29 – Boxing Bear

Friday -Ilfeld Auditorium, Las Vegas New Mexico

For more information, you can visit Instagram.