If you’re looking to unwind and enjoy a night of laughs, Jose Maestas is the man you need to see. He’s a comedian who was born in the Land of Enchantment and is now on the rise, taking his talents to Los Angeles. However, he hasn’t forgotten his roots as he’s bringing a series of upcoming shows back to New Mexico.
Upcoming events in New Mexico:
- Boxing Bear Brewery, 8420 Firestone Ln NE
- May 12
- Doors open at 7 p.m., Showtime at 8 p.m.
- Tickets $15
- 21+ Event
- Dia de las Madres Music Festival
- Sunday, May 14
- Time: 12 p.m. -6 p.m.
- Plaza Park, Las Vegas NM
- Free all-ages show
For more information, you can follow his Instagram.