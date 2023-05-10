If you’re looking to unwind and enjoy a night of laughs, Jose Maestas is the man you need to see. He’s a comedian who was born in the Land of Enchantment and is now on the rise, taking his talents to Los Angeles. However, he hasn’t forgotten his roots as he’s bringing a series of upcoming shows back to New Mexico.

Upcoming events in New Mexico:

Boxing Bear Brewery, 8420 Firestone Ln NE May 12 Doors open at 7 p.m., Showtime at 8 p.m. Tickets $15 21+ Event

Dia de las Madres Music Festival Sunday, May 14 Time: 12 p.m. -6 p.m. Plaza Park, Las Vegas NM Free all-ages show



For more information, you can follow his Instagram.