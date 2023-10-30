Comcast’s Xfinity strives to make sure all of its customers have access to affordable connectivity. The company is excited to announce the opening of its new Xfinity retail store in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights.

The retail store is located at 8850 Holly Avenue and is Albuquerque’s fourth Xfinity store. The spot provides customers with the ability to get Comcast products and services in person.

Along with the opening of its newest store, Xfinity offers many ways for customers to save. Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, eligible households can receive up to $30 per month toward their internet services; those who choose Comcast’s Internet Essentials program can have their internet service fully paid for.

