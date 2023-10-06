Making sure customers are connected when they need it most, Comcast’s new Storm-Ready WiFi device is designed to give users peace of mind. The device is equipped with cellular backup and a four-hour rechargeable battery, ensuring that customers can maintain connectivity during critical times.

As one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers, Comcast is covering all of the bases under the XFINITY brand. Now, Comcast is keeping people connected even during inclement weather.

The system hooks up to the modem, acts as a WiFi extender, and runs off of Comcast’s 10G cellular network. If a power outage occurs, the system will automatically kick on and keep everything online. To learn more about the Storm-Ready WiFi, click here.