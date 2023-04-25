As families spend more time at home and the number of connected devices continues to rise, Comcast knows it’s important to have a reliable home network.

Having a connection is critical for homes, businesses, and even schools. In New Mexico alone Comcast has invested over $210 million dollars to bring what customers need. It’s very easy for customers to maximize internet performance by placing their devices in the middle of the home, making sure they are elevated and do not have something big in front that will block the Wi-Fi connection.

For those with bigger homes, something that people can look into is having wifi extenders. Customers can also customize by removing devices that are not being used with a touch of a button. For more information visit newmexico.comcast.com.