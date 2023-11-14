Comcast ensures that its customers can stay connected at an affordable cost; one of the ways the business does so is through its Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a federal assistance program in which participants can receive their home internet for a free or discounted rate. Through the program, eligible members can get up to $30 per month, or $75 per month on Tribal lands, toward their internet bill.

When paired with Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, customers can get the cost of their WiFi completely covered. Comcast knows how important having good internet access is for education, work, entertainment, and much more and wants to make sure it is available to all, regardless of income.

Continuing to bridge the digital divide, Comcast is offering deals on devices as well. Internet Essentials customers can get a Chromebook laptop for $149.99 plus tax.

All of Comcast’s stores will also be hosting a cell phone recycling drive throughout November. Cell Phones for Soldiers will take the funds from those phones and put the money toward international calling cards for deployed soldiers. Any type of phone will be accepted at any Xfinity store for the drive.

