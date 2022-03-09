As we move into a digital world, staying safe on the internet is a priority.

Chris Dunkeson Vice President of Comcast stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about internet safety and their current program. Dunkeson explains the process of data and cyber security. More often we have been doing more tasks online and scammers and hackers are trying to get into your virtual neighborhood. Unfortunately, most devices can become easily comprised but Dunkeson has the tips to help you avoid these security threats.

Some tips include using multi-factor authentication, using different passwords for accounts, checking your internet provider to see what security they have, and thinking before you click that link.

Don’t forget to check out The Affordable Connectivity Program and see if you qualify, click here.