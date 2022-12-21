If you have family coming to your house for the holidays, more electronic devices will be using Wi-Fi which could mean slower speeds for you. But with Comcast, that doesn’t have to be the case.

You want to put your Wi-Fi device in the center of the home where it will cover most of your devices. Where most of your rooms will obviously reach the wi-fi. Keep your modem off the floor and treat it nicely.

Make sure that your home has the right products you need. If your house is bigger, you might need an X5Pause to extend the internet wave. They are easy to install, and people can do them themselves for more information newmexico.comcast.com.