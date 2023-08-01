The Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico strives to help youth to reach their full potential.

Comcast is partnering up with BGC to help them continue to serve area kids that need it the most.

Boys & Girls Clubs offers a safe place for kids between the ages of 5-18 while school is out. Comcast is one of the nation’s largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers. In the last three years, Comcast invested more than $13.5 million in cash and in-kind contributions to New Mexico organizations and nonprofits.

For more information regarding the Boys and Girls Club visit bgccnm.org. For more information about Comcast visit newmexico.comcast.com.