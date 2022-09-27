They are making an impact. We all know that Comcast is one of the largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers in the nation. They also do a lot to give back with their latest program called ‘Comcast Rise’.

Comcast Rise has allowed them to support small and medium-sized businesses by providing the with advertising resources. The main focus is to bring Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment. There is a deadline to apply for the program which ends on October 16. To apply visit here.

They also have opened a new location in the Albuquerque area. The Xfinity retail store is located in Albuquerque Uptown and they are providing customers with a destination to discover and interact with the latest products. To learn more or book an appointment, click here.