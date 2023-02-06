Comcast New Mexico is dedicated to making sure every household has good access to internet connectivity. Thanks to the federal ‘Affordable Connectivity Program’ (ACP) they are able to help more people, especially in rural parts of the state.

Eligible households can enroll and receive up to $30 per month ($75/month on Tribal lands) to pay for home internet service. For households who choose Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, ACP will cover the full monthly cost of their internet service. They are also offering a low-cost computer for those customers that qualify. Any family in the ACP program will be able to get a Chromebook or a Dell Laptop for only $149.00.

Visit newmexico.comcast.com for more information.