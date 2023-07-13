Keeping cool it’s certainly the name of the game this summer. With triple-digit heat hanging around, you need a cooling system you can trust. That is where Combo-Cool, LLC comes into play. It’s a chilling system designed to easily be installed on your evaporative cooler and enhance its overall performance.

Combo-Cool is a solid-state chilling system that works with your evaporative cooler and works with a variety of new and existing evaporative coolers. It enhances performance over a range of weather conditions.