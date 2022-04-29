Clark’s Pet Emporium has been working with the community to build donations for local organizations. They are matching funds donated by their customers.

This month they are presenting the Boys and Girls Club of Central New Mexico with a large check. They are providing them with $3,100 raised during the month of March. The organization offers young people programs to help them reach their full potential as productive and caring citizens. Clark’s is taking the pledge to start their giveback program to run throughout the year. So far they have raised $15,000 this year for a few organizations.

For more information on Clark’s, visit www.clarkspets.com/.