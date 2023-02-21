For 50 years, Clark’s Pet Emporium has been Albuquerque’s favorite stop for pets and pet lovers. Along with supplies Clark’s also has the largest selection of fish, reptiles, and small animals.

Those who are looking to expand their family can stop by Clark’s. They have everything you need to design an aquarium or terrarium. Best of all, those who are unsure can ask experts in the store that will teach you every step of the way to make your new pet feel right at home.

Clark’s wants to remind new pet owners that when they bring a new animal home they should have a talk with their kids and remind them that owning a pet comes with a lot of responsibilities. Pets can teach young ones a lifestyle and remind them that their pet needs to get fed and taken care of. For more information visit clarkspets.com.