With 2023 coming to an end, it is time to get a 2024 calendar. If you are still looking for that perfect calendar, look no further than Clark’s Pet Emporium.

The store offers a wide range of pet supplies, from food to aquariums and even the pets themselves. Clark’s has released its 2024 Pet Calendar, which is available now for free at either of the store’s locations.

The calendar features all kinds of pets, from dogs to birds, lizards, and even a pet rock. All of the photos are local submissions from Albuquerque community members. The calendars are limited and are given away on a first-come, first-served basis.

