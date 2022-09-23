This local business is celebrating 50-years. For the past five decades, Clark’s Pet Emporium has been providing Albuquerque pet owners with all of their needs. To celebrate that are giving back to the community.

Clark’s along with their customers have raised $4081.00 for Safe Space New Mexico. Safe Space New Mexico works to shelter anyone throughout the state of New Mexico for those who are dealing with difficult times like wildfires. Their next project is providing wood for residents who lost it during New Mexico’s wildfire season.

Each month Clark’s is taking part in this effort to match donations of their customers. They are also hosting their calendar contest until September 30, details can be found on their website. To learn more about Clark’s Pet Emporium, visit https://www.clarkspets.com/.