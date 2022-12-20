Clark’s Pet Emporium has been the go-to spot when shopping for our pets. This holiday season they have a lot happening to get you and your four-legged friend into the spirit for the holidays.

The 2023 Clark’s Pet Calendar is available at both stores. The Santa Paws event will be at the Menaul Location on Wednesday 21 from 4:30- 6:30, where individuals can take free photos with their pets.

Clark’s Pet has also raised money for Albuquerque Animal Welfare. They helped raised about $1,700 in toys for their Silent Night Program.

This year it’s the 11th annual, Operation Silent Night and Animal Welfare’s program will be collecting toys for shelter pets. They are collecting toys until Dec. 31st. Visit cabq.gov/pets to find out more and all the participating locations to drop off donations.