Clarks Pet Emporium is calling all pet owners to get their pets dressed up in costumes, and ready for their annual Halloween costume contest this month.

This year they are partnering up with Breast Cancer Awareness, which goes along with their theme and celebration for 50 years in service. They will be hosting the pet costume contest on Saturday, Oct. 29th at the Hooters location on San Mateo, there will be lots of games and amazing prizes for your furry friend. For more information about the events time give the store a call at (505) 268-5977.

The 4th Annual Clarks Pet Emporium 2023 Calendar Contest voting is now open, they had about 150 entries this year. Clark’s is thrilled that the community is so engaged and continues to grow each year. The voter’s pick will feature six top photos and the other six will be picked by Clarks employees to be featured in the 12-month calendar. Voting will run through Oct.15 at 11:59 p.m. The calendar will be available the first week of December. They are free and copies are limited to 1,000, customers can receive them on a first come first serve basis at their Lomas location.

Celebrating 50 years of serving Albuquerque’s pet lovers! Clark’s Pet Emporium is a locally owned and operated pet food, supplies, and accessories Superstore. For more information and voting for the pet calendar visits their website at clarkspets.com.