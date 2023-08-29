Putting local pets into the spotlight. Clark’s Pet Emporium is holding its fifth pet calendar contest.

Clarks Pet Calendar is now accepting pictures for the 2024 Pet Calendar Contest. Enter your pet for the calendar contest. According to Clark’s, you can enter your pet dog, cat, bird, lizard, rabbit, gerbil, fish, horse, or even a llama The deadline is September 30.

The theme of this year’s calendar is Balloon Fiesta. The community can vote for their top six favorite pictures. For more information visit clarkspets.com.

Previous calendar pet winners may enter again but they must submit a different photo. Voting runs October 1 through October 15 at 11:59 p.m. MT.