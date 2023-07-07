Growing our economy and protecting resident health that’s the goal of the city of Albuquerque office of sustainability. They focus on renewable energy, low-carbon transportation, climate adaptation, and reducing waste.

Composting in Albuquerque is fairly easy due to the unique feature of our climate. Most places around the country don’t have the amount of sun, the lack of precipitation, the high winds, and the high elevation.

Community composting is growing across the state, there is one at Umbrella Senior Center and the other one is at North Valley Senior Center. They will be hosting a Community Compost Celebration, Thursday, July 13 from 9:00 a.m. -11 a.m. Located at North Valley Senior Center, 3825 4th St. NM Abq, NM 87107.