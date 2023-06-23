Is there anything more annoying than mosquitoes? Most people’s answers will be no. However, there is good news there are things we can do to prevent these pesky insects from coming around our homes and ruining the vibes.

The City of Albuquerque explained that this season is looking worst than what people have seen in previous years. The main reason is the high rise of the Rio Grande, although that helps the plants and animals that live in the bosque it also creates homes for mosquitos to reproduce. There are some mosquitos that people need to be aware of and those are the Aedes Aegypti which is 1 of 25 different mosquito species that New Mexico is seeing. These types of mosquitos are the ones that usually carry diseases. These mosquitoes live around your home because they feed off people.

Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Manager, City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department, explained that some species can complete their whole life cycle living on a get soda bottle cap.

Prevention:

They encourage people to be mindful of things that hold water like buckets, pet bowls things like that

If kids have toys in the backyard and the sprinklers hit them, they will have mosquitos living there

For more information visit cabq.gov/mosquitoes.