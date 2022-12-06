Animal Welfare is preparing for its ‘Operation Silent Night‘ drive that will run through December 31st. Tis’ is the season of giving and the best way to get in the spirit would be to help out local pets by donating some holiday cheer with a toy and a treat.

The city’s Animal Welfare Department works year-round to find perfect, forever homes for Albuquerque’s homeless pets. They are asking for gently used or new toys for their animals in their shelter along with a variety of other items. They have partnered up with locations around the town to make it easier for individuals to drop off donated items. Visit cabq.gov/pets to find the drop off locations.

People can also donate from the comfort of their homes by going to Amazon.com and visiting their wishlist. During this Holiday season, their goal is for their pets to find their forever homes. Starting Friday, Dec, 9 to Sun. 11 the department has waived their adoption fees. This will apply to all their shelter locations.