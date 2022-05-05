Celebrating Cinco De Mayo. This holiday is usually associated with margaritas, delicious food, and celebrating the county of Mexico. The origins of this holiday are more than just fiestas, the National Hispanic Cultural Center stopped by today to expand more on the significance of the day.

Margie Huerta Executive Director explains the holiday’s significance. She describes it as, Mexico’s victory over the French army in 1862. Oddly enough, the holiday is not celebrated much in Mexico. The United States seems to celebrate it more. Huerta wants individuals to know that this holiday is different from Mexico’s Independence Day which takes place in September.

For more information, visit www.nhccnm.org/.