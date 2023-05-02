ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cinco de Mayo is a well-known holiday. But do you know the history behind the holiday?
Cinco de Mayo History
Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates the Mexican army’s (May 5, 1862) victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. While this is a small holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage.
Today people celebrate with parades, parties, mariachi music, Mexican folk dancing, and traditional foods such as tacos and mole poblano. Some of the largest festivals are held in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston.
However many people mistake Cinco de Mayo for Mexico’s Independence Day, which was declared more than 50 years before the Battle of Puebla. Mexico’s Independence Day is September 16.
Below are some ways you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo.
Cinco de Mayo activities around Albuquerque:
- NM Cinco de Mayo Run
- Sunday, April 30
- 10K – 9:00 a.m.
- 5K – 9:05 a.m.
- Kids K – 10:15 a.m.
- 1701 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM
- Join RunFit and the National Hispanic Cultural Center at the annual Cinco de Mayo Run. Participants can choose from a 10k, 5k, 5k (17 and under), kids K (11 and under), and virtual run. Attendees can stick around after the run for free entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.
- Cinco de Mayo Celebration
- Friday, May 5
- Time: 7-11 p.m.
- Lava Rock Brewing Company
- General Admission $20
- Location: Lava Rock Brewing Company 2220 Unser Blvd NW Albuquerque
- Paint Nite: Dia de Los Margaritas
- Wednesday, May 3
- Time: 7:00 p.m. / Two-hour long class
- 505 Central Food Hall, 505 Central Ave, NW Albuquerque
- Price $35 per person
- Join The Original Paint Nite to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, you will be guided to paint step by step, drinks will be provided and at the end of the night, you will be taking home two margaritas glasses.