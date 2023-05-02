A vibrant and cheerful woman celebrating Cinco de Mayo on a festive street of Mexico, wearing a Mexican hat and holding a Mexican flag

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cinco de Mayo is a well-known holiday. But do you know the history behind the holiday?

Cinco de Mayo History

Cinco de Mayo is a holiday that celebrates the Mexican army’s (May 5, 1862) victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. While this is a small holiday in Mexico, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage.

Today people celebrate with parades, parties, mariachi music, Mexican folk dancing, and traditional foods such as tacos and mole poblano. Some of the largest festivals are held in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Houston.

However many people mistake Cinco de Mayo for Mexico’s Independence Day, which was declared more than 50 years before the Battle of Puebla. Mexico’s Independence Day is September 16.

Below are some ways you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

Cinco de Mayo activities around Albuquerque:

NM Cinco de Mayo Run Sunday, April 30 10K – 9:00 a.m. 5K – 9:05 a.m. Kids K – 10:15 a.m. 1701 4th St SW, Albuquerque, NM Join RunFit and the National Hispanic Cultural Center at the annual Cinco de Mayo Run. Participants can choose from a 10k, 5k, 5k (17 and under), kids K (11 and under), and virtual run. Attendees can stick around after the run for free entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

