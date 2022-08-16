Alleviation Pain Relief Center offers deep tissue laser therapy for chronic conditions and brain health. Owner Erin Brady stopped by to explain this treatment.

According to Brady, deep tissue laser therapy “does not cause any pain” to patients and only takes about 15 minutes to be performed. The treatment helps reduce “pain, inflammation and repairs damaged tissue,” she says.

Although it is still in the trial phase, laser therapy can also be used to address brain conditions. “It showed excellent effectiveness in treating things such as Alzheimer’s, concussions and brain injuries,” added Brady.

