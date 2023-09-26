A cancer diagnosis is something that no one wants to receive, especially young children and their families. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, but the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico is making a big impact and helping community members every month.

Dr. Xiaxin Li is a pediatric oncologist at Presbyterian Hospital, and he played an instrumental role in the treatment of former pediatric oncology patient Misael Herrera. Dr. Li expresses the importance of all-around care when it comes to the treatment of children with cancer. At Presbyterian, not just medical care is provided to patients, but also opportunities to take part in physical therapy, occupational therapy, social work, dietician assistance, and school work.

On Saturday, October 28, the children’s cancer organization is hosting a Rock N’ Roll Halloween Party to benefit the state’s cancer fund. The event will be held at Kiva Auditorium and will feature music, a costume contest, raffles, auctions, safe space trick-or-treating, giveaways, and more.

Dr. Li’s former patient, Herrera, is now living a healthy life and is even performing both as a solo act and with the band Destroy to Recreate at the upcoming Halloween event. Herrera says being able to give back and help out the Children’s Cancer Fund has been something that he has always wanted to do.

Tickets to the Rock N’ Roll party start at $20 and can be purchased at this link. To learn more about the Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico, click here.