Chevel Shepherd a Farmington, NM native, came into the music scene as a Season 15 winner of ‘The Voice.’

She has an old-school country sound mixed with contemporary inspiration which is the sound that will be performed for New Mexicans as Chevel Shepherd makes her debut at the Lensic Theater in Santa Fe, NM. Chevel joined New Mexico Living to talk about her career and upcoming concert. Her whole life has been surrounded by music, from singing as a little girl to moving into local shows and weddings, then to ‘The Voice.’ Her career has only been moving upward. The performance will include some cover songs and her latest music releases.

She will be at the Lensic Theater on April 8, to get tickets for her show visit here.

To learn more and keep up with all she has going on, click here.