Summer is one of the worst seasons for carpeting in our homes, and if you have carpet in your home that’s in need of some cleaning, Chem-Dry can make it as good as new. Chem-Dry has been a local business for over 30 years and understands the climate here in the state that can be harmful to the carpet during the hot summer days.

As the temperature rises so does microbial activity. The heat and humidity of the summer months can bring out and intensify unpleasant odors like old food spills or pet accidents that were thought to be removed from the carpet.

David Gallegos provides useful tips to keep your carpet clean and avoid having to cut a new rug:

Vacuum Often – Carpets should be vacuumed at least twice a week, especially if there are pets in the home. Make one quick pass over low-traffic areas and two slow passes over high-traffic areas. Make sure the filter in the vacuum is clean.

Clean the Carpet – Whether you hire a pro or D-I-Y, the ideal carpet cleaning schedule is every six to 12 months. At the very least, carpets should be cleaned once a year.

Spot Clean In-Between – If you get to a stain immediately, there’s a 99 percent chance you can remove it. The longer a stain reacts chemically with the carpeting, the harder it is to remove.



