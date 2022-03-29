Delicious, unique, and local.

The menu at Mas Tapas Y Vino is going to offer you a dining experience that is truly unforgettable, you can enjoy it at Hotel Andaluz. Chef Marc Quinones stopped by New Mexico Living today to tell us what Mas Tapas Y Vino has in store with their menus and how to make sure you get your table. They fill up fast almost every evening be sure to make your reservation soon to experience an outstanding meal like Chef Quinones has prepared for us today.

To check out the latest menus or book your experience, click here.