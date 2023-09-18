Chef Gabriel “Gator” Guilbeau is a professional chef in real life, but he also plays one on TV. Chef Gator stars alongside Kevin Coster, Kelly Reilly, and more in the hit show ‘Yellowstone’. He plays the chef to the Dutton family and brings his own brand of comedy and expert-level cooking to the scene.

“I almost feel like they were never separate,” Chef Gator explains about his acting career and career as a professional chef merging together, “I feel like it’s just kind of the same. But it’s been very interesting playing myself on TV.”

Calling his time on the show “an absolute pleasure”, Chef Gator now has more to be excited about surrounding ‘Yellowstone”, the release of a brand-new cookbook aptly titled “Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook” featuring both recipes from the show and some of his own tried and true dishes.

“So, there’s a lot of recipes in the book. There’s 55 recipes in here. There are a lot of recipes that you’ll recognize if you’re a fan from the show that have been featured or joked about or you’ve seen on the show. The octopus is in there. Some of Beth’s cooking is in there. The biscuit recipe, the two scoops, and three shot smoothie is in there, which isn’t a smoothie at all. There are a lot of recipes like that and then there are a lot of recipes that I’ve developed over my career that are tried and tested to be some of my most popular dishes…” Chef Gator explains.

The pages of the cookbook are full of recipes that Chef Gator says anyone can make at home. His recommendation on what to make first: Chicken and Dumplings.

The book is available now and you can purchase it on Amazon.