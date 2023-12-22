The holidays are here, which means it is a time full of giving and eating. But it can be difficult to figure out what to make when you are hosting so many gatherings centered around the table. One person who knows how to whip up a dish for any occasion is Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision Catering.

Chef Bustos came onto New Mexico Living to demonstrate how to make a Chicken Florentine Roulade for the holidays:

Ingredients

Chicken breast

Spinach

Garlic

Sun-dried tomatoes

Feta cheese

Salt and pepper

Instructions

Place sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and spinach in a pan to blister

Tenderize chicken breast to flatten it out

Season the chicken with salt and pepper

Place blistered ingredients on top of the flattened chicken

Roll up chicken/ingredients

Season the outside of the chicken with salt and pepper

Bake for about 20 minutes or until chicken has reached safe eating temperature.

To learn more about Chef Bustos and Precision Catering, click here.