The holidays are here, which means it is a time full of giving and eating. But it can be difficult to figure out what to make when you are hosting so many gatherings centered around the table. One person who knows how to whip up a dish for any occasion is Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision Catering.
Chef Bustos came onto New Mexico Living to demonstrate how to make a Chicken Florentine Roulade for the holidays:
Ingredients
- Chicken breast
- Spinach
- Garlic
- Sun-dried tomatoes
- Feta cheese
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Place sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and spinach in a pan to blister
- Tenderize chicken breast to flatten it out
- Season the chicken with salt and pepper
- Place blistered ingredients on top of the flattened chicken
- Roll up chicken/ingredients
- Season the outside of the chicken with salt and pepper
- Bake for about 20 minutes or until chicken has reached safe eating temperature.
