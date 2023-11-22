Thanksgiving is a holiday often centered around the dinner table, and that means that there are often plenty of leftovers. Chef Andrew Bustos of Precision Catering explains that there are a lot of ways to make extra meals using leftovers rather than throwing them out.

One idea the chef has is to turn Thanksgiving leftovers into a stew. Using leftover turkey, corn, potatoes, gravy, and poblano peppers, Chef Bustos encourages community members to embrace soup season and combine the ingredients to create a warm soup.

Not everyone has access to the food they need around the holiday season. Chef Bustos suggests checking with local food pantries directly to see how you can help out. Places like Roadrunner Foodbank and the Storehouse New Mexico are making a big impact on the community and can always use assistance.

Chef Bustos is always bringing the heat when it comes to creating delicious dishes. To learn more about Chef Bustos or to order catering from Precision Catering, check out their Facebook page at this link.