CerraCap Ventures is a global venture capital fund that is dedicated to early-stage investments in the areas of cyber security, healthcare, and planet technology. Focusing on business-to-business solutions, Cerracap Ventures enables the rapid growth of technology startups all across the globe.

CerraCap Ventures is making a big impact in the world through its investments. Not only does the venture capital fund have a large effect on current healthcare technologies, but it also looks toward the future of sustainability on Earth.

Two of CerraCap Ventures’ collaborative efforts in the medical field are with the Mayo Clinic Platform and Cedars Sinai Accelerator. To learn more about CerraCap Ventures, click here.