CerraCap Ventures is a global venture capital fund dedicated to early-stage technology investments. They work to help grow technology startups and are expanding their footprint right here in New Mexico.

They decided to come to New Mexico since already had investments here. They are also looking to expand in the future. They want to move companies to New Mexico, which they already have done. CerraCap Ventures are here to meet entrepreneurs where they are and help the with their products and help them also be successful.

For more information cerracap.com.