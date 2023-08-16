CerraCap Ventures a global venture capital fund is dedicated to early-stage technology investments in enterprise solutions focused on the new fundamentals of the digital age.

Now CerraCap Ventures is teaming up with America’s Frontier Fund to further that mission.

America’s Frontier Fund is the first mission-driven investment platform committed to unleashing our nation’s innovation and manufacturing prowess in critical frontier technology sectors. They are a team of scientists, investors, founders, policy experts, and national security leaders committed to the long-term economic competitiveness and national security of the United States, its allies, and partners around the world. They are realizing this vision by generating frontier tech insights, investing capital, building companies, and catalyzing regional tech ecosystems.

For more information cerracap.com.