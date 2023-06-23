Central New Mexico Community College offers a new Beverage Production and Management program. Students get to learn about the production and management of beer and wine. Several students have already opened their own breweries due to the classes provided. The first wine course will be this fall.
CNM is the largest community college in New Mexico, and provides both a premier and affordable education for people of all ages. For more information visit cnm.edu.
Degrees & Certificates
- Beverage Management, Certificate of Completion
- Beverage Production & Management (AAS), Brewing Concentration
- Beverage Production & Management (AAS), Distilled Spirits Concentration
- Beverage Production and Management (AAS), Wine Concentration
- Brewing Technology, Certificate of Completion
- Distilled Spirits Technology, Certificate of Completion
- Wine Technology, Certificate of Completion